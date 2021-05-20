Newmont (TSE:NGT) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$101.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE:NGT traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$89.09. 98,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,654. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$68.76 and a 12-month high of C$95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.09.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

