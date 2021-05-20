NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

