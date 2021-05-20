NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGL. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $291.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

