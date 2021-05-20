NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.
NICE opened at $216.30 on Thursday. NICE has a twelve month low of $177.91 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
