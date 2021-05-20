NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

NICE opened at $216.30 on Thursday. NICE has a twelve month low of $177.91 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.86.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

