Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHNKY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

