NIKE (NKE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/19/2021 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

4/28/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

4/23/2021 – NIKE had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/23/2021 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – NIKE was given a new $176.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

4/20/2021 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

4/1/2021 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $158.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing lower revenues at the wholesale business and NIKE-owned stores due to the pandemic-led disruptions. Apparently, revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter fiscal 2021. In fact, revenues declined across all the regions, except for the Greater China. Nonetheless, the top and bottom line improved year over year in third quarter, while earnings beat estimates for the third time. Impressively, digital sales of the NIKE brand improved double digits across North America, Greater China, and APLA along with triple-digit growth in EMEA. Despite the uncertainty regarding the impacts of the pandemic, management is confident of its earlier-stated fiscal 2021 view. It continues to anticipate low to mid-teens revenue growth for fiscal 2021.”

3/21/2021 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.27. 4,934,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,519. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

