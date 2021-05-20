Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.21

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 3766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

