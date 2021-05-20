Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.70 Per Share

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON N91 opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of GBX 193.30 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 299 ($3.91).

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

In other news, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19).

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.