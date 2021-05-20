Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Down 56.4% Over Last Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $342,159.58 and approximately $60.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 56.4% lower against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $496.43 or 0.01183211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.15 or 0.09865425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00054671 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.