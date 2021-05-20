Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $668,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $669,100.00.
Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
