Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $668,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $669,100.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zendesk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.