North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE NOA opened at $13.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

