Northcoast Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

