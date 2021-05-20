NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$13.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$9.40 and a one year high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.02%.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

