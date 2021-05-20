Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $217.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $338.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,180 shares of company stock worth $16,400,240. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

