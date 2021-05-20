Nuance Communications’ (NUAN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $52.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 528.70, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after acquiring an additional 529,174 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after buying an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.