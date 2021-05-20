NuBits (USNBT) Price Reaches $0.38

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 72.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $3,518.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.