Nuco.cloud Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,734.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 110.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $126,734.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00428190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00206869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004253 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.71 or 0.01001642 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00034722 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.