Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Nucor by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Nucor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $107.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

