NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $14.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $576.93. 114,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,180. The stock has a market cap of $359.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $586.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

