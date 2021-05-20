NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $581.25. 195,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,180. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.