NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Shares Down 4.1%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 17,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

About NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF)

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

