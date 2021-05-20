O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $480.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.89. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

