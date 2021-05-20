O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 42,701 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,701 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $269,515,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $174,002,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $112,386,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

