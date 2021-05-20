Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.07 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $21.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.28 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $22.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.26.

OXY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. 620,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,650,047. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.