Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.26.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

