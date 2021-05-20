Odyssey Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $1.47 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00076102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.01163233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.51 or 0.09847104 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

