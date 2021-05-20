Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.24

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.24 and traded as high as $32.18. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 81,802 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $351.14 million, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

