Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down to $16.97

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $13.88. Omeros shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 25,430 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The stock has a market cap of $942.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 4,965.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Omeros by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

