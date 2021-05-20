ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.80, but opened at $73.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ONE Gas shares last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OGS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 416.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 136,435 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

