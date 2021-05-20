Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

