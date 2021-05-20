Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

LPRO stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

