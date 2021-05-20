Ophectra Real Estate and Investments (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 106,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 107,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophectra Real Estate and Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.