Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TuSimple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of TSP opened at $35.23 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

