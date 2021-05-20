Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TuSimple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of TSP opened at $35.23 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Analyst Recommendations for TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit