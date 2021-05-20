OptionRoom (ROOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $223,634.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $223,634.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00071356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00411344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00221787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00980995 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00033085 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

