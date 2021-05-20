Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

