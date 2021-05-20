Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Orocobre alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OROCF opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15. Orocobre has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.