Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $259.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

