Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $726.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

