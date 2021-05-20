Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,427.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

