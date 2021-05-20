Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Given New GBX 1,330 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:OXB traded up GBX 20.83 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,128.83 ($14.75). The stock had a trading volume of 193,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 967.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.21 million and a PE ratio of -144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

