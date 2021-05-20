Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,330 at Liberum Capital

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OXB has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:OXB traded up GBX 20.83 ($0.27) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,128.83 ($14.75). 193,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,639. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,032.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 967.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.21 million and a PE ratio of -144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

