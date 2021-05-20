Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.88

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 1423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

OXBDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

