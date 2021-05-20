Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ozon Holdings PLC operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products. It offers products which include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children’s goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food and car parts. Ozon Holdings PLC is based in Nicosia, Cyprus. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Index Venture Associates III Ltd acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,106,000.

About Ozon

About Ozon

