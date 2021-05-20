Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.83 Million

Brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce sales of $29.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.18 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $17.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $133.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.69 million to $137.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $189.74 million, with estimates ranging from $180.79 million to $200.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,346 shares of company stock worth $20,090,696 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $25.93. 201,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,857. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

