Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $397.38.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.59. 1,623,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.45. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

