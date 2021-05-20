Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $397.38.

PANW stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.59. 2,024,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,479. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

