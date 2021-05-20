Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $421,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLMR traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.64. 108,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,101. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at $68,207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 155.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 472,842 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.