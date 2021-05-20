Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

