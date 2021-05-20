Papp L Roy & Associates Has $870,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

