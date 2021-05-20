Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,273 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

